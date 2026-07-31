Hidden Histories: Remembrance Awakened - Architecture

As a part of Honouliuli National Historic Site's 80 Years of Closure Commemoration, they will be partnering with Pacific Historic Parks to bring a new, free, virtual speaker series to the community. Titled "Hidden Histories - Remembrance Awakened", this speaker series will focus on remembrance through the lenses of art, architecture, institutions, and technology. By examining remembrance through these undervalued lenses, we can expand what we understand about the incarceration story by learning how far its impacts spread.

September's Remembrance Awakened speakers will be Lorraine Minatoishi, President & CEO of AEPAC Architecture and Engineering, Anoma Pieris, Professor of Architecture and Associate Dean at the University of Melbourne, and Lynne Horiuchi, an independent scholar with numerous published works about Japanese incarceration.

Through this talk, uncover how the power of architecture and design contributed to the oppression experienced by incarcerated peoples during WWII.