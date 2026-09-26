Henri Herbert's Boogie & Blues Piano Show

Henri Herbert – Boogie and Blues Piano Show

Saturday, October 3, 2026

Starts at 7:30pm

Run time: 75--90 minutes with no intermission

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/600274/

Presented by ProArts Playhouse and Mana’o Radio

After his sensational Hawaii debut in 2021 and sold out May 2025 show, boogie piano master Henri Herbert returns to the stage at ProArts Playhouse for one night only!

With over 100 million video views and concerts from Lithuania to Japan, Henri Herbert is one of the most sought-after boogie and blues pianists in the world. This is a rare opportunity to witness the music that birthed rock n’ roll and inspired so many of today’s rock legends. In concert, Henri Herbert makes clear that this rollicking sound remains as electrifying today as it did 100 years ago when boogie and blues began its takeover of barrooms and juke joints across America. Described by The New Yorker as “a blazing young pianist” and by the London Evening Standard as “possessed by Jerry Lee Lewis and The Devil”, Herbert’s visceral solo show is an exhilarating experience for all.

Originally from the UK, Henri is now a permanent resident of the USA. He lives in Nashville and his green card was awarded based on his skill a one of the best blues and boogie pianists in the world. In 2021 he performed a special show for The Royal Family of Monaco and has also accompanied rock legend Bryan Adams, and blues legend Kim Wilson. This show is the mid-point of a busy touring year for Henri, after which he moves on to Japan and Australia.

Follow on Social Media!

INSTAGRAM – @henri_herbert_piano

FACEBOOK – www.facebook.com/henri.herbert

YOUTUBE – www.youtube.com/henriherbert88

TWITTER – www.twitter.com/henriherbert

Henri is officially endorsed by Roland Pianos.

Photo Credit: Sean Murphy

Ticket Information (see ticketing page for seating map and pricing details, including fees)

Premium:

$42.40 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables

Preferred:

$37.10 Best-view seating in either the front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section

Regular:

$31.80

Slightly-Obstructed View:

$26.50

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/600274/