Hedwig and The Angry Inch Film Screening at Aloha Theatre

Get ready to laugh, rock, and be utterly transformed! Join us at Aloha Theatre for a special screening of Hedwig and the Angry Inch—the cult-classic musical sensation that has captivated audiences around the world. Featuring unforgettable songs, electrifying performances, and a story that is equal parts hilarious, heartbreaking, and inspiring, this groundbreaking film follows the journey of Hedwig, an unforgettable rock star in search of love, identity, and wholeness.

Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering it for the first time, don't miss this wildly entertaining cinematic experience on the big screen. Come for the music, stay for the magic, and celebrate one of the most beloved cult films of all time.

Admission is free with dinner next door at The Theatery. Make your dinner reservations in advance at www.TheTheatery.com.

Movie-only tickets are $10 and may be purchased online in advance at www.alohatheatre.com or at the Aloha Theatre box office up to 30 minutes before showtime.