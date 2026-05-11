HCT After Dark Presents "Be More Chill"

HCT’s After Dark presents “Be More Chill” July 30 - August 16 at The Pūhi Theatrical Warehouse. Performances run Thursdays through Sundays at 7 p.m. This PG-13 musical comedy follows high school student Jeremy Heere as he navigates friendship, popularity, and teenage life with the help of a mysterious supercomputer called “The Squip.” Directed and musically directed by HCT alumnus Taj Nakoa with choreography by alumnus Jake Lester. Tickets available at www.hctkauai.org.

