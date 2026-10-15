Hawaiian Mission Houses ʻOhana Day -- FREE ADMISSION

Hawaiian Mission Houses ʻOhana Day

~ Celebrating Native Hawaiian Plants ~

This FREE Family Event Features Open House of the Museum,

Cultural Demonstrations and Educational Activities

HONOLULU, HI (October 8, 2026) -- Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives (HMH) will host its annual free 'Ohana Day Open House on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This year's event celebrates the power and beauty of Native Hawaiian plants, highlighting their cultural significance and conservation efforts today.

The family-friendly event will feature hands-on cultural demonstrations, educational booths from conservation organizations, and activities for visitors of all ages. The Hale Pili o nā Mikanele constructed of pili grass, as well as, all historic houses will be open for free guided tours every half hour starting at 10:30am, with the last tour leaving at 2pm. Tour sign ups are in the gift shop as space is available, first come, first serve.

Event highlights include:

● Cultural Demonstrations: Lauhala weaving with Ulana me ka Lokomaika'i. Learn how to weave a simple lauahala art project and take it home with you!

Educational Partners: Information and activity booths from Hawaii Nature Center, Lyon Arboretum, Conservation Council of Hawaii, Hawaii Nature Center, Manoa Heritage Center, Lyon Arboretum. The Outdoor Circle

● Family Activities: 19th-century Hawaiian and western games plus complimentary keiki ID cards courtesy of Hamada Financial Group.

● Native plant scavenger hunt and craft table

● Food Vendor: Cool Beans Coffee from 10am to 3pm.

Central to the day's celebration will be HMH's Hale Pili o nā Mikanele. This authentic replica of an 1823 dwelling was built under the guidance of Hawaiian cultural practitioners following descriptions found in archived missionary journals. The reconstruction process itself embodied our mission---blending traditional Hawaiian building practices under the guidance of cultural practitioners with primary source research from our extensive archives housing over 80,000 digital pieces and one of the world's largest collections of Hawaiian language printed materials.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to take free tours, guided by our skilled and knowledgeable volunteer docents, of Ka Hale Lā'au (The Frame House) -- the oldest remaining Western-style house in Hawai'i, Ka Hale Pa'i (The Printing House) featuring a replica of the printing press used to produce the first Hawaiian-language materials, and Ka Hale Kamalani (The Chamberlain House), which houses the museum's main exhibits.

"ʻOhana Day represents our commitment to sharing the rich cultural heritage of Hawaiʻi with the community, and celebrates the gift of this land by the Aliʻi to the missionaries when they arrived," said Mike Smola, Director of Education. "This year's focus on native plants highlights the deep connection between Hawaiian culture and the natural environment, while showcasing ongoing preservation efforts that are vital to preserving these treasures for future generations."

The Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives is located at 553 S. King Street, in downtown Honolulu. Street parking is available.

The event is free and open to the public.

