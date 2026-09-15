Hawaii Watercolor Society 2026 Open Exhibition

The Hawai‘i Watercolor Society (HWS) presents its 2026 Open Exhibition, showcasing artwork created with water-soluble media including transparent watercolor, gouache, casein, acrylics, water-soluble crayons, and water-soluble pencils. Juror Frank Eber selected 71 paintings by 41 artists from 189 submissions. The exhibition also features ceramic works by invited Hawai‘i ceramic artists.

The Downtown Art Center (DAC) is closed on Tuesdays.

Events assosicated with this exhibition include: Free Demonstration by Frank Eber: Sunday, September 27, 2 PM at the DAC; Opening Reception (First Friday): Friday, October 2, 5–8 PM; Closing Reception: Saturday, October 24, 4–6 PM.

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