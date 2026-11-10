Hawai‘i State Energy Office (HSEO) Central Maui Community Meeting

What should Central Maui's energy future look like?

The Hawai‘i State Energy Office and Pa‘akai Communications invite community members to an upcoming meeting to learn about Hawai‘i's energy systems, ask questions, and share their mana‘o, experiences, and priorities to help shape future energy solutions.

WHEN: Tuesday, December 1, 2026 | 5:00 – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Heritage Hall | 401 Baldwin Ave, Paia, HI 96779

No prior energy knowledge is needed, and all are welcome. Bentos will be provided for those who RSVP.

RSVP: https://forms.gle/WxZnp8mELCG5FBX47

Learn more about Hawai‘i's energy future at www.energy.hawaii.gov. We look forward to seeing you there!

