Hawai‘i State Energy Office (HSEO) Central Maui Community Meeting
Hawai‘i State Energy Office (HSEO) Central Maui Community Meeting
What should Central Maui's energy future look like?
The Hawai‘i State Energy Office and Pa‘akai Communications invite community members to an upcoming meeting to learn about Hawai‘i's energy systems, ask questions, and share their mana‘o, experiences, and priorities to help shape future energy solutions.
WHEN: Tuesday, December 1, 2026 | 5:00 – 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Heritage Hall | 401 Baldwin Ave, Paia, HI 96779
No prior energy knowledge is needed, and all are welcome. Bentos will be provided for those who RSVP.
RSVP: https://forms.gle/WxZnp8mELCG5FBX47
Learn more about Hawai‘i's energy future at www.energy.hawaii.gov. We look forward to seeing you there!
Heritage Hall
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Hawai‘i State Energy Office (HSEO)
808-386-2560
kaulana@paakaicommunications.com
Heritage Hall
401 Baldwin Ave, Paia, MauiPaia, Maui, Hawaii 96708
(808) 243-0065
hheritagehall@hawaii.rr.com