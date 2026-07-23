Hawaii Shakespeare Festival - The Winter's Tale

If this be magic, let it be an art...

Kumu Kahua Theatre presents as part of its Dark Night Series: THE WINTER'S TALE, by William Shakespeare.

King Leontes is convinced his wife, Hermione, is having an affair with his good friend and neighboring king, Polixenes. Jealousy drives Leontes to the unthinkable, resulting in the loss of those close to him. However, all is not lost: Years later, a young shepherdess and prince fall in love, setting off a series of events that lead to love and forgiveness.

Directed by Brando Cutts, this classic play is reimagined to heighten the magical elements of the show, launching the production into a high-fantasy setting a la Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones.