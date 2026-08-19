Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore
Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore
Aloha! We had our Grand Opening on August 21, 2013 and now our cherished Bookstore is approaching its 13 Anniversary. We will now have our Anniversary Storewide Sale till the end of August. Please stop by as we offer books of all genres, a children's area , dvds, cds, comics, games, puzzles, maps, language books, travel books,
and much more.
Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore
Every week through Aug 29, 2026.
Tuesday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Wednesday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Thursday: 12:30 PM - 12:30 PM
Tuesday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Wednesday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Thursday: 12:30 PM - 12:30 PM
Event Supported By
Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore
808 475-5050
Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore
249 Lunalilo Home RdHonolulu, Hawaii 96825
(808)475-5050