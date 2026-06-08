Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore
Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore
For the month of June all Children's Books , DVDs, Comics as well as Crafts & Hobbies will be 50% off. PopUp
Sales will include DVDs, CDs and Jigsaw Puzzles . Do stop by as the Bookstore is consistently restocking.
Library/Bookstore closed on Sundays and Mondays. In State Observance of King Kamehameha Day the Library will be closed on June 11th, 2026.
Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore
Every week through Jun 30, 2026.
Tuesday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Wednesday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Thursday: 12:30 PM - 03:30 PM
Friday: 12:30 PM - 03:30 PM
Saturday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Tuesday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Wednesday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Thursday: 12:30 PM - 03:30 PM
Friday: 12:30 PM - 03:30 PM
Saturday: 09:30 AM - 03:30 PM
Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore
249 Lunalilo Home RdHonolulu, Hawaii 96825
(808)475-5050