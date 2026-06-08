Hawaii Kai Library Community Bookstore

For the month of June all Children's Books , DVDs, Comics as well as Crafts & Hobbies will be 50% off. PopUp

Sales will include DVDs, CDs and Jigsaw Puzzles . Do stop by as the Bookstore is consistently restocking.

Library/Bookstore closed on Sundays and Mondays. In State Observance of King Kamehameha Day the Library will be closed on June 11th, 2026.