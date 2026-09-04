© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hawai’i, Asia, Pacific Island Alliance (HAPA) NTM and Bronchiectasis Conference

Hawai’i, Asia, Pacific Island Alliance (HAPA) NTM and Bronchiectasis Conference

Hawaiʻi has long been recognized as a global hotspot for nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease and has become an important space for environmental NTM research, community engagement, and patient advocacy. This conference will unite an international community of clinicians, researchers, public health professionals, educators, industry partners, and trainees to share discoveries, exchange ideas, build collaborations, and shape the future of NTM and bronchiectasis care and research. This three day conference will take place at Ala Moana Hotel from March 8-10, 2027. Fees vary based on affiliation. Register at https://ntmhawaii.org.

Ala Moana Hotel
$700-900 for the full three day event
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 8 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

University Health Partners
(808) 469-4982
dwong@ucera.org
https://uhphawaii.org/index.php/ntm/
Ala Moana Hotel
410 Atkinson Drive
Honolulu, Hawaii 96814
http://ikebana-hawaii.org