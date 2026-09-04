Hawai’i, Asia, Pacific Island Alliance (HAPA) NTM and Bronchiectasis Conference

Hawaiʻi has long been recognized as a global hotspot for nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease and has become an important space for environmental NTM research, community engagement, and patient advocacy. This conference will unite an international community of clinicians, researchers, public health professionals, educators, industry partners, and trainees to share discoveries, exchange ideas, build collaborations, and shape the future of NTM and bronchiectasis care and research. This three day conference will take place at Ala Moana Hotel from March 8-10, 2027. Fees vary based on affiliation. Register at https://ntmhawaii.org.