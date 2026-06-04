Hawaiʻi’s Resilience: What Comes Next? | AHL Event Series

As Hawaiʻi works to build a more resilient and sustainable future, it is important to maintain a clear understanding of where we are today and a thoughtful vision for where we need to go. This panel will explore the progress being made, the priorities ahead and how Indigenous values can help inform resilient solutions that support growth without eroding place, modernization without erasure of identity, and stronger systems that keep communities at the center.

Join a distinguished panel of leaders as they explore how Hawaiʻi is building a resilient and sustainable future—where Indigenous values, community connections, and thoughtful vision guide progress without sacrificing place or identity.