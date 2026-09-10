Hawaiʻi Immigration & Inclusion Conference
Hawaiʻi Immigration & Inclusion Conference
The Hawaiʻi Immigration and Inclusion Conference (HIIC) convenes leaders, advocates, policymakers, educators, employers, and community members to strengthen Hawaiʻi’s commitment to immigrant inclusion, equity, and belonging.
Through plenary conversations, workshops, and networking opportunities, participants explore policies, programs, and community-driven solutions that support immigrant families, workers, youth, and multilingual communities across the state.
Hawaiʻi Imin International Conference Center at Jefferson Hall (East-West Center)
$15-45
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaiʻi Coalition for Immigrant Rights
info@hicir.org
Artist Group Info
kathleen@kathleenleeconsulting.com
Hawaiʻi Imin International Conference Center at Jefferson Hall (East-West Center)
1777 East-West RoadHonolulu, Hawaii 96848
info@hicir.org