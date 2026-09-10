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Hawaiʻi Immigration & Inclusion Conference

Hawaiʻi Immigration & Inclusion Conference

The Hawaiʻi Immigration and Inclusion Conference (HIIC) convenes leaders, advocates, policymakers, educators, employers, and community members to strengthen Hawaiʻi’s commitment to immigrant inclusion, equity, and belonging.

Through plenary conversations, workshops, and networking opportunities, participants explore policies, programs, and community-driven solutions that support immigrant families, workers, youth, and multilingual communities across the state.

Hawaiʻi Imin International Conference Center at Jefferson Hall (East-West Center)
$15-45
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Hawaiʻi Coalition for Immigrant Rights
info@hicir.org
https://www.thehiic.org/

Artist Group Info

kathleen@kathleenleeconsulting.com
Hawaiʻi Imin International Conference Center at Jefferson Hall (East-West Center)
1777 East-West Road
Honolulu, Hawaii 96848
info@hicir.org
https://www.thehiic.org/