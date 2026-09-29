Hawaiʻi Commercial Kitchens Workshop - Permitting & Compliance for Value Added Products
Hawaiʻi Commercial Kitchens Workshop - Permitting & Compliance for Value Added Products
Want to turn your crops or recipes into a product you can sell? Join Hawaiʻi Commercial Kitchens for a FREE technical assistance workshop on the permitting and compliance rules for value-added products in Hawaiʻi. Megan of Uproot Origin will share how she started and scaled her Elixir business, including what she'd do differently. Bring your questions!
Hilo Food Hub
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaiʻi Commercial Kitchens
+1 808-353-5376
info@hawaiicommercialkitchens.com
Hilo Food Hub
555 Kalanianaole St,hilo, Hawaii 96720