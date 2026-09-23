Haunted Shipwreck Halloween Spooktacular

Something spooky has washed ashore at Diamond Head! Hawai‘i School for Girls at La Pietra hosts its fourth annual Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday, October 24, from 5:00–9:00 p.m.

This free, family-friendly event is open to all and features trick-or-treating, games and prizes, a costume contest, and the Keiki Spooky Story Circle featuring local actors. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.

For those looking for a real scare, step aboard the student-designed and student-run Haunted Shipwreck, recommended for ages 8 and up. The Haunted House is the only ticketed attraction, with proceeds benefiting the HSG Student Council. Tickets are $15 in advance through October 22 and $20 at the door, while supplies last.

Hawai‘i School for Girls at La Pietra

2933 Poni Moi Road, Honolulu

Campus parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Overflow parking is available at Kapiolani Park.

We’ll see you on the other side… lest ye find yerself in Davy Jones’ Locker!