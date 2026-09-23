Haunted Shipwreck Halloween Spooktacular
Haunted Shipwreck Halloween Spooktacular
Something spooky has washed ashore at Diamond Head! Hawai‘i School for Girls at La Pietra hosts its fourth annual Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday, October 24, from 5:00–9:00 p.m.
This free, family-friendly event is open to all and features trick-or-treating, games and prizes, a costume contest, and the Keiki Spooky Story Circle featuring local actors. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.
For those looking for a real scare, step aboard the student-designed and student-run Haunted Shipwreck, recommended for ages 8 and up. The Haunted House is the only ticketed attraction, with proceeds benefiting the HSG Student Council. Tickets are $15 in advance through October 22 and $20 at the door, while supplies last.
Hawai‘i School for Girls at La Pietra
2933 Poni Moi Road, Honolulu
Campus parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Overflow parking is available at Kapiolani Park.
We’ll see you on the other side… lest ye find yerself in Davy Jones’ Locker!