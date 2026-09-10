Halloween Spooktacular
Halloween Spooktacular
Halloween Spooktacular is coming to Hawaii Kai Towne Center!
Join us Saturday, October 24 from 3–6 PM at the Marina Docks Stage for our Annual Halloween Spooktacular! Bring your keiki & ʻohana in your most boo-tiful costumes for a costume contest, enjoy trick-or-treating at participating merchants. Prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in each category: Ages 0–3, Ages 4–8, Ages 9–12, and ʻOhana category. Spots are limited to 50 entries per category!Trick-or-Treating & Costume Contest registration starts at 3 PM — don’t miss out!
Hawaii Kai Towne Center
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Hawaii Kai Towne Center
333 Keahole Streethonolulu, Hawaii 96825