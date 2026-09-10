Halloween Spooktacular is coming to Hawaii Kai Towne Center!

Join us Saturday, October 24 from 3–6 PM at the Marina Docks Stage for our Annual Halloween Spooktacular! Bring your keiki & ʻohana in your most boo-tiful costumes for a costume contest, enjoy trick-or-treating at participating merchants. Prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in each category: Ages 0–3, Ages 4–8, Ages 9–12, and ʻOhana category. Spots are limited to 50 entries per category!Trick-or-Treating & Costume Contest registration starts at 3 PM — don’t miss out!