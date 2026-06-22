Hale Kanikapila Presents: The Savery Brothers Band
Hale Kanikapila Presents: The Savery Brothers Band
Enjoy 16 beers on tap, upscale pub food, and drinks at Downtown Hilo's newest venue, restaurant, & longest bar. Dance the night away in the Biergarten to the soulful sounds of the Savery Brothers.
Hale Kanikapila
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Hale Kanikapila
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
The Savery Brothers Band
Hale Kanikapila
168 Keawe StreetHilo, Hawaii 96720
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com