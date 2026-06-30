Hale Kanikapila Presents: The Johnnie Ness Band
Hale Kanikapila Presents: The Johnnie Ness Band
Come and enjoy dinner & drinks in the Biergarten with an early live music set before the fireworks over Hilo Bay.
16 beers on tap. Cocktails & mocktails. Pan-pacific pub-fare served until 10pm. Bar stays open 'til midnight.
Hale Kanikapila
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Hale Kanikapila
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Johnnie Ness
Hale Kanikapila
168 Keawe StreetHilo, Hawaii 96720
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com