Hale Kanikapila Presents: Soul Collective
Hale Kanikapila Presents: Soul Collective
Listen to the soulful tunes you know and love while you enjoy 16 beers on tap, upscale pub food, and drinks at Downtown Hilo's best new venue, restaurant, & longest bar!
Kitchen serves until 10pm.
Hale Kanikapila
08:00 PM - 11:00 AM, every month on Thursday through Dec 03, 2026.
Event Supported By
Hale Kanikapila
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Soul Collective
Hale Kanikapila
168 Keawe StreetHilo, Hawaii 96720
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com