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Hale Kanikapila Presents: Soul Collective

Hale Kanikapila Presents: Soul Collective

Listen to the soulful tunes you know and love while you enjoy 16 beers on tap, upscale pub food, and drinks at Downtown Hilo's best new venue, restaurant, & longest bar!
Kitchen serves until 10pm.

Hale Kanikapila
08:00 PM - 11:00 AM, every month on Thursday through Dec 03, 2026.

Event Supported By

Hale Kanikapila
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
http://halekanikapila.com

Artist Group Info

Soul Collective
Hale Kanikapila
168 Keawe Street
Hilo, Hawaii 96720
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
http://halekanikapila.com