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Hale Kanikapila Presents: DJ Casey808

Hale Kanikapila Presents: DJ Casey808

Bring all your friends and dance the night away in the Hale Kanikapila Biergarten to the eclectic grooves of Casey808. Upscale pub fare served until 10pm. Enjoy 16 beers on tap, cocktails and mocktails at Downtown Hilo's newest venue, restaurant, & longest bar.

Hale Kanikapila
08:30 PM - 11:30 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Hale Kanikapila
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
http://halekanikapila.com

Artist Group Info

Casey808
Hale Kanikapila
168 Keawe Street
Hilo, Hawaii 96720
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
http://halekanikapila.com