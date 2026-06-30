Hale Kanikapila Presents: DJ Casey808
Hale Kanikapila Presents: DJ Casey808
Bring all your friends and dance the night away in the Hale Kanikapila Biergarten to the eclectic grooves of Casey808. Upscale pub fare served until 10pm. Enjoy 16 beers on tap, cocktails and mocktails at Downtown Hilo's newest venue, restaurant, & longest bar.
Hale Kanikapila
08:30 PM - 11:30 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Hale Kanikapila
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Casey808
Hale Kanikapila
168 Keawe StreetHilo, Hawaii 96720
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com