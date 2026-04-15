Grand Waikikian Made in Hawaiʻi Pop-Up Market
Grand Waikikian Made in Hawaiʻi Pop-Up Market
Hilton Grand Vacations hosts its Made in Hawaiʻi Pop-Up Market every other Friday, twice a month, bringing together local vendors whose products and stories reflect the culture, craftsmanship, and entrepreneurial spirit of the islands. Beyond the shopping experience, the market offers a unique opportunity to connect with the makers.
A few standout vendors include:
North Shore Bees — a Hawaiʻi-born business focused on sustainable beekeeping and educating consumers on authentic local honey.
Sweet Brown Hawaii — founded by a former HGV team member whose caramel brand has become especially popular with Japanese visitors.
Noriko’s Famous Party Mix — a growing local favorite that incorporates ingredients from fellow vendor North Shore Bees.,
And much more!
Friday: 10:30 AM - 03:00 PM