Grand Waikikian Made in Hawaiʻi Pop-Up Market

Hilton Grand Vacations hosts its Made in Hawaiʻi Pop-Up Market every other Friday, twice a month, bringing together local vendors whose products and stories reflect the culture, craftsmanship, and entrepreneurial spirit of the islands. Beyond the shopping experience, the market offers a unique opportunity to connect with the makers.

A few standout vendors include:

North Shore Bees — a Hawaiʻi-born business focused on sustainable beekeeping and educating consumers on authentic local honey.

Sweet Brown Hawaii — founded by a former HGV team member whose caramel brand has become especially popular with Japanese visitors.

Noriko’s Famous Party Mix — a growing local favorite that incorporates ingredients from fellow vendor North Shore Bees.,

And much more!