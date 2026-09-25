GoodTimes with Henry Kapono & Friends (Kahilu Theatre)

Henry Kapono & Friends are coming to Kahilu Theatre! 🌺🎶

Join us for GoodTimes Together, featuring Henry Kapono & The Songs of C&K, Brother Noland, Sistah Robi Kahakalau, Kalaʻe & Kalena Parish, and Hawaiʻi’s next generation of voices from the Henry Kapono Foundation’s On the Rise Program.

✨ Plus, more artists to be announced!

Celebrate the music that has shaped Hawaiʻi — and the emerging artists carrying it forward.

Get your tickets today at kahilu.org