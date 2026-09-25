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GoodTimes with Henry Kapono & Friends (Kahilu Theatre)

GoodTimes with Henry Kapono & Friends (Kahilu Theatre)

Henry Kapono & Friends are coming to Kahilu Theatre! 🌺🎶
Join us for GoodTimes Together, featuring Henry Kapono & The Songs of C&K, Brother Noland, Sistah Robi Kahakalau, Kalaʻe & Kalena Parish, and Hawaiʻi’s next generation of voices from the Henry Kapono Foundation’s On the Rise Program.
✨ Plus, more artists to be announced!
Celebrate the music that has shaped Hawaiʻi — and the emerging artists carrying it forward.
Get your tickets today at kahilu.org

Kahilu Theatre
$30 to $75
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Kahilu Theatre
67-1186 Lindsey Road
Kamuela, Hawaii 96743
(808) 885-6868
info@kahilu.org
https://kahilutheatre.org