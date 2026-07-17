Join us for a whaley🐳 special event to celebrate Get Into Your Sanctuary Day!

See flyer for details about our other visitor center locations across the Pacific, and how they are celebrating Get Into Your Sanctuary Day! As we say aloha to the end of koholā season in Hawaiʻi, we also say talofa to tafolā season in American Samoa. Make a splash with us as we highlight humpback whales throughout this event with a variety of activities and even step inside a life-size inflatable whale!

Learn more about our centers! -->https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/visit/visitor-centers.html#paci