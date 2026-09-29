Fur-Angel Foundation: Fur Ball Gala: Paws & Pawparazzi

Get ready to strut the red carpet for a paw-some cause! Fur-Angel Foundation will host its annual Fur Ball Gala: Paws & Pawparazzi on Saturday, October 10, 2026, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Sheraton Waikīkī Beach Resort. The nonprofit’s premier fundraising event brings together animal lovers and community supporters for an unforgettable evening dedicated to rescuing O‘ahu’s homeless dogs and helping them find loving fur-ever homes.

Guests will enjoy reserved seating, a buffet dinner featuring vegetarian, pescatarian and gluten-free options, and access to a Hana Koa-hosted Beer Garden while supplies last. A full bar will also be available for purchase. Attendees can take part in the Fur Ball auction featuring items donated by local businesses and supporters, with proceeds supporting Fur-Angel Foundation’s ongoing rescue efforts.

“Every dog deserves the chance to feel safe, loved and part of a family, and that is what drives everything we do at Fur-Angel Foundation,” said Tiffany Kim, Fur-Angel Foundation executive director. “The Fur Ball Gala is an opportunity for our community to come together, have a great time and make a meaningful difference for dogs across O‘ahu. Every ticket purchased, sponsorship and donation helps us continue giving dogs in need a second chance and finding them loving homes.”

Special thanks to Remillard Barbour & Yu for serving as the presenting sponsor of this year’s Fur Ball and to all of our generous sponsors, donors, community partners, and FAF Ohana whose support makes this event possible.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the Fur Ball Gala by contacting furangelfoundation@gmail.com or by completing the sponsor form at: bit.ly/fur-angel-sponsor-form2026. To purchase a ticket visit: bit.ly/fur-ball-tickets2026.

If you are unable to attend but would like to support Fur-Angel Foundation, you can become a “Fur-Angel” by joining the foster team, signing up as a one-time or monthly donor, or volunteering at www.furangelfoundation.org. You can follow Fur-Angel Foundation on Instagram at www.instagram.com/fur_angel_foundation and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/furangelfoundation.

About Fur-Angel Foundation

Fur-Angel Foundation (FAF) is a rescue operation that offers hope to dogs of all ages and medical histories. The FAF team strives to place dogs in the best possible homes, while supporting families and the community throughout the process. Its education arm focuses on bringing awareness to complex issues that the rescue community faces. The foundation believes that early education creates an essential foundation for future pet guardians and helps to prevent future cases of abuse, abandonment, and neglect.

Our mission is to rescue Hawai'i's underprivileged dogs and to strengthen the human-animal bond by educating our community about animal welfare. Our goal is to find loving, suitable fur-ever homes for Hawai'i's less fortunate dogs. To learn more, visit: furangelfoundation.org.