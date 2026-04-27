Friends of the Pana'ewa Zoo's Plant Sale Fundraiser
Friends of the Pana'ewa Zoo's Plant Sale Fundraiser
Don’t miss the Friends of the Zoo Fall Plant Sale—(this) Saturday May 2, from 8:00 to 2:00 at the entrance to the Equestrian Center in Hilo!
You’ll find a huge selection — native plants, orchids, fruit trees, bamboo, bromeliads, heliconias, and more — from local growers who know their stuff. We're expecting 23 vendors from all over the island.
It's all to support our Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens — vendors donate 20% of all sales to help care for the animals.
Support the Zoo and get some nice plants, just in time for Mother's Day!
REMEMBER: (This) Saturday, May 2 — don't miss it!
Entrance to the Pana'ewa Equestrian Center
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Pana'ewa Zoo
8089354750
foznewsletter@gmail.com
Entrance to the Pana'ewa Equestrian Center
800 Stainback HwyHilo, Hawaii 96720
8088962034
newsletter@hilozoo.org