Friends of the Pana'ewa Zoo's Plant Sale Fundraiser

Don’t miss the Friends of the Zoo Fall Plant Sale—(this) Saturday May 2, from 8:00 to 2:00 at the entrance to the Equestrian Center in Hilo!

You’ll find a huge selection — native plants, orchids, fruit trees, bamboo, bromeliads, heliconias, and more — from local growers who know their stuff. We're expecting 23 vendors from all over the island.

It's all to support our Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens — vendors donate 20% of all sales to help care for the animals.

Support the Zoo and get some nice plants, just in time for Mother's Day!

REMEMBER: (This) Saturday, May 2 — don't miss it!