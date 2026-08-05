FRIENDS OF HILO PUBLIC LIBRARY

BOOK SALE

Friends of Hilo Public Library will host their semi-annual book sale on October 15, 16 & 17 at the Hilo Public Library located at 300 Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo. Thousands of books are available at great prices. Hardcover books are $1 and paperbacks are available for 50 cents. Children's books are 3 for $1. There will also be hundreds of CD's, DVD's, and vinyl records at $1 to $2 each.

The sales hours will be Thursday, October 15 from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM, Friday, October 16 from 11:00 AM to 3:30 PM, and Saturday, October 17 from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM.

Members of Friends of the Library can shop during the preview on Wednesday, October 14 from 5:00 to 6:30 P.M. Non-members may join at the door on preview night for $10.

All proceeds support programs at the Hilo Public Library and the Friends scholarship fund.