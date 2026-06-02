Free Range Comedy
Free Range Comedy
Free Range Comedy
Saturday, June 27, 2026
Starts at 7:30pm
Run time: 90 Minutes – No Intermission
BUY TICKETS
About the Show
Every month! This wickedly funny improv troupe specializes in “Who’s Line Is It Anyway?” short-form improv. You’ll laugh your tailfeather off!
Every Chick in the Book! Join Free Range Comedy at Pro Arts Playhouse. Show begins at 7:30, seating begins at 7pm. So funny you’ll laugh your feathers off for the cheep, cheep price of $15.
Click “Buy tickets” to see the full list of shows!
Ticket Information, includes fees:
General Admission:
$16
ProArts Theater
16.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
ProArts Playhouse
808-463-6550
info@proartsmaui.org
Artist Group Info
info@proartsmaui.org
ProArts Theater
1280 S Kihei Rd, Azeka Makai CenterKihei, Hawaii 96753
8084636550
lin@proartsmaui.org