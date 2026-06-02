Free Range Comedy

Saturday, June 27, 2026

Starts at 7:30pm

Run time: 90 Minutes – No Intermission

BUY TICKETS

About the Show

Every month! This wickedly funny improv troupe specializes in “Who’s Line Is It Anyway?” short-form improv. You’ll laugh your tailfeather off!

Every Chick in the Book! Join Free Range Comedy at Pro Arts Playhouse. Show begins at 7:30, seating begins at 7pm. So funny you’ll laugh your feathers off for the cheep, cheep price of $15.

Click “Buy tickets” to see the full list of shows!

Ticket Information, includes fees:

General Admission:

$16