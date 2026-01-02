Free Lunch + Documentary Screening of Out of State
Free Lunch + Documentary Screening of Out of State
Please join the RPS Coalition for a free community lunch and screening of Out of State, which follows the journeys of Native Hawaiians in a prison thousands of miles from home.
Central Union Church
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Reimagining Public Safety in Hawaiʻi Coalition
emily@reimaginingpublicsafety.com
Artist Group Info
emilysarasa@gmail.com
Central Union Church
1660 S BERETANIA STHONOLULU, Hawaii 96826
8084403004
natasha-dator@centralunionchurch.org