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Free Lunch + Documentary Screening of Out of State

Free Lunch + Documentary Screening of Out of State

Please join the RPS Coalition for a free community lunch and screening of Out of State, which follows the journeys of Native Hawaiians in a prison thousands of miles from home.

Central Union Church
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Reimagining Public Safety in Hawaiʻi Coalition
emily@reimaginingpublicsafety.com
https://reimaginingpublicsafety.com/

Artist Group Info

emilysarasa@gmail.com
Central Union Church
1660 S BERETANIA ST
HONOLULU, Hawaii 96826
8084403004
natasha-dator@centralunionchurch.org