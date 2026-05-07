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Free Dinner + Documentary Screening of 13th

Free Dinner + Documentary Screening of 13th

Join the Reimagining Public Safety in Hawaiʻi Coalition for a free dinner and screening of the award-winning documentary 13th. Together, we will learn about the history of the American criminal legal system and discuss how it has taken root in Hawaiʻi. Free dinner and dessert will be provided, with vegan and gluten-free options.

Teran James Young Foundation
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Reimagining Public Safety in Hawaiʻi Coalition
emily@reimaginingpublicsafety.com
https://reimaginingpublicsafety.com/
Teran James Young Foundation
1727 Wili Pa Loop
Wailuku, Hawaii 96793
teranjy.org