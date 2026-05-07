Free Dinner + Documentary Screening of 13th
Free Dinner + Documentary Screening of 13th
Join the Reimagining Public Safety in Hawaiʻi Coalition for a free dinner and screening of the award-winning documentary 13th. Together, we will learn about the history of the American criminal legal system and discuss how it has taken root in Hawaiʻi. Free dinner and dessert will be provided, with vegan and gluten-free options.
Teran James Young Foundation
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026
Event Supported By
Reimagining Public Safety in Hawaiʻi Coalition
emily@reimaginingpublicsafety.com