May 21 Free Brown Bag Talk on “Anger Introspection”

The non-profit Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center will host a free talk on May 21st as part of their “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace” Brown Bag Lunch Series. Talks are Third Thursdays from 12 noon to 1 pm via Zoom.

This month’s speaker is Robin Paggi on the topic “Anger Introspection: Is Your Anger Working for You?”

“Anger is a valid emotion that can help us get what we need. Unfortunately, most people don’t know how to share their anger in a way that leads to positive results,” says Paggi.

In this talk, Paggi provides a simple format you can follow to express your anger in a manner that leads to resolving things. This presentation is ideal for anyone who wants to verbalize anger clearly, be understood, and move toward resolution.

Ku‘ikahi’s Brown Bag Lunch Series is free and open to the public. To get the Zoom link, contact Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center at (808) 935-7844 or visit hawaiimediation.org.

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

