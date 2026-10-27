November 19 Free Brown Bag Talk on “Restorative Justice, Accountability & Community”

The non-profit Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center will host a free talk on November 19th as part of their “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace” Brown Bag Lunch Series. Talks are Third Thursdays from 12 noon to 1 pm via Zoom.

This month’s speaker is Amanda Makio on the topic “Restorative Justice, Accountability & Community.”

“What does accountability really look like?” asks Makio. “Can justice be more than punishment?”

Join us for a conversation about creating a justice system that makes room for accountability, voice, repair, healing, and meaningful resolution. Plus, learn about the important work being done by the Restorative Justice Program at the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney on Hawaiʻi Island.

Ku‘ikahi’s Brown Bag Lunch Series is free and open to the public. To get the Zoom link, contact Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center at (808) 935-7844 or visit hawaiimediation.org.

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

