June 18 Free Brown Bag Talk on “I Know You Are, But What Am I?”

The non-profit Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center will host a free talk on June 18th as part of their “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace” Brown Bag Lunch Series. Talks are Third Thursdays from 12 noon to 1 pm via Zoom.

This month’s speaker is Elizabeth Goueti on the topic “I Know You Are, But What Am I? Managing Conflict Maturely When Emotions Are High.”

“Getting to peace isn’t always peaceful,” says Goueti. “In this session, we will explore a framework designed to help any individual in the midst of conflict move things forward effectively.”

If you are a mediator or simply desire to consistently manage conflict better across conversations, communities, or cultures, this talk is for you. Learn how to move the conversation along and resolve conflict to win at life.

Ku‘ikahi’s Brown Bag Lunch Series is free and open to the public. To get the Zoom link, contact Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center at (808) 935-7844 or visit hawaiimediation.org.

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.