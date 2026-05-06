FREE Brain Health Workshop in Kona
FREE Brain Health Workshop in Kona
Enjoy an interactive afternoon of learning and self-exploration at our free seminar! Find out about the latest brain health research. Discover six lifestyle choices that can help promote a healthy brain. Enjoy healthy snacks. Connect with other AARP members and have some fun! This interactive workshop is presented by Heidi Robertson, registered dietician and AARP volunteer, using material prepared by AARP.
West Hawaiʻi Civic Center
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026
Event Supported By
AARP Hawaii
(808) 545-6003
jboland@aarp.org
West Hawaiʻi Civic Center
74-5044 Ane Keohokalole HighwayKailua-Kona, Hawaii 96740
808-848-4770