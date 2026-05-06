© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FREE Brain Health Workshop in Kona

FREE Brain Health Workshop in Kona

Enjoy an interactive afternoon of learning and self-exploration at our free seminar! Find out about the latest brain health research. Discover six lifestyle choices that can help promote a healthy brain. Enjoy healthy snacks. Connect with other AARP members and have some fun! This interactive workshop is presented by Heidi Robertson, registered dietician and AARP volunteer, using material prepared by AARP.

West Hawaiʻi Civic Center
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

AARP Hawaii
(808) 545-6003
jboland@aarp.org
http://aarp.org/hi
West Hawaiʻi Civic Center
74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway
Kailua-Kona, Hawaii 96740
808-848-4770
bbh.org