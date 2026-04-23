Forest + Sound Bathing

Step into the artist-created Kahaluʻu Gallery and Gardens for a restorative morning that combines guided forest bathing with immersive sound healing. Led by Hawaiʻi’s first certified forest therapy guide and a master sound practitioner, the experience uses gentle invitations, mindful walking, chimes, bells, and crystal bowls to restore balance and relaxation. The session closes with a locally sourced forest tea ceremony, and after the session, guests are invited to explore onsite art galleries featuring paintings, ceramics, sculpture, photography, and jewelry.