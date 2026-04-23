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Forest Bathed in Watercolor

Forest Bathed in Watercolor

Enjoy a restorative guided forest bathing walk, then further your discovery of your creative spirit in a watercolor workshop. Research shows that mindfully spending time in the outdoors, as well as making art, are beneficial to our mental health. Hawaiʻi’s first and most seasoned forest therapy guide Phyllis (Forest Bathing Hawaiʻi) invites you to reconnect with nature, with others, and with yourselves on a journey through the lush, private garden created by the late painter Hiroshi Tagami. Artist/writer/art teacher Tamara (tamaramoan.com) will then guide you in expressing the sounds of the forest with watercolor paints. No previous art experience necessary. All materials provided and you’ll leave with your own watercolor souvenirs. Free access to the galleries onsite after the workshop.

Kahaluʻu Gallery and Gardens
$110 - $130
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Forest Bathing Hawaiʻi
(808) 492-8736
forestbathinghi@gmail.com
http://www.forestbathinghi.com

Artist Group Info

Tamara Moan
http://www.tamaramoan.com
Kahaluʻu Gallery and Gardens
47-754 Lamaula Road
Kaneohe, Hawaii 96744