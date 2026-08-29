Fog City Singers Tour Concert

Aloha! The Fog City Singers cordially invite you to join us as we share our Fall Concerts, entitled “When the Fog Rolls In To Honolulu.” In these concerts we will use our barbershop, choral, and contemporary a cappella singing to embark on a grand musical journey that will take you across the Pacific Ocean and return you safely home.

Concert repertoire includes our newest commissioned contest piece, Jeremiah Pope’s barbershop mashup of Elton John’s “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” and Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine.” Another commission, a medley of Damita Jo’s “When the Fog Rolls In To San Francisco” and Queen Lili‘uokalani’s “Sanoe,” establishes a direct contrapuntal musical connection between San Francisco, our home town, and Honolulu, our October tour destination.

Performances by our chapter quartets, including Common Thread, The Idealists, S’melodies, and Yeah No Yeah,will round out the concerts.

Note: One of our chorus’ central tenets is that we never want one’s financial situation to be an impediment to their ability to associate with us. That goes for both our members and our audiences. This concert is set up with "Pay what you can" tickets to be as inclusive as possible. If you are in need of an alternative ticket option, please reach out to us at contact@fogcitysingers.com, and we will figure out how to accommodate.