Fleetwood Mask at Blue Note Hawaii

Fleetwood Mask is the only tribute in the Americas endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member Mick Fleetwood. "This band does it right. I'm proud to know the music of Fleetwood Mac is in good hands indeed," says Mick in one of his video endorsements of the group. At many Fleetwood Mask shows, the band uses original touring equipment and original instruments owned and used by Fleetwood Mac in concert. No stone is left unturned. The band's penguin logo was designed by Larry Vigon, the album cover designer for Fleetwood Mac's White Album, Rumours, Tusk, Fleetwood Mac Live, Mirage, and 25 Years The Chain; solo album covers for Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood, and Lindsey Buckingham; and album covers for countless other world-famous solo artists and groups. Fleetwood Mask concerts contain the hits, fan favorites, and deep cuts to satisfy even the most discerning of Fleetwood Mac aficionados. Attendees may also experience various show productions as Fleetwood Mask presents specific tributes to Fleetwood Mac's 1980 Tusk tour, the 1982 Mirage tour, and the 1997 Dance reunion tour as part of their live concert packages.