Fire & Water
Fire & Water
"Honolulu Brass Quintet celebrates 50 years with a program shaped by two powerful forces: fire and water.
Fire & Water showcases the color, power, and versatility of brass, from the heat and motion of Fire Dance and Vuelta del Fuego to the flowing brilliance of Handel’s Water Music. Bold, bright, and elemental, this anniversary concert honors five decades of Honolulu Brass Quintet with music that burns, shimmers, and surges."
"DILORENZO: Fire Dance & Siren Song
TREWARTHA: Suite Water
HANDEL/arr. MILLS: Allegro Maestoso from Water Music
MCKEE: Vuelta del Fuego
EWAZEN: Frost Fire"
Paliku Theatre
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 4 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Chamber Music Hawaii
Artist Group Info
Honolulu Brass Quintet
Paliku Theatre
45-720 Keaahala Rd.Kaneohe, Hawaii 96744
(808) 235-7310