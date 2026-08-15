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Fire & Water

Fire & Water

"Honolulu Brass Quintet celebrates 50 years with a program shaped by two powerful forces: fire and water.

Fire & Water showcases the color, power, and versatility of brass, from the heat and motion of Fire Dance and Vuelta del Fuego to the flowing brilliance of Handel’s Water Music. Bold, bright, and elemental, this anniversary concert honors five decades of Honolulu Brass Quintet with music that burns, shimmers, and surges."

"DILORENZO: Fire Dance & Siren Song
TREWARTHA: Suite Water
HANDEL/arr. MILLS: Allegro Maestoso from Water Music
MCKEE: Vuelta del Fuego
EWAZEN: Frost Fire"

Paliku Theatre
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 4 Apr 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chamber Music Hawaii
https://chambermusichawaii.org/

Artist Group Info

Honolulu Brass Quintet
Paliku Theatre
45-720 Keaahala Rd.
Kaneohe, Hawaii 96744
(808) 235-7310
https://windward.hawaii.edu/campus-life/arts-entertainment/paliku-theatre/