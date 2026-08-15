"Honolulu Brass Quintet celebrates 50 years with a program shaped by two powerful forces: fire and water.

Fire & Water showcases the color, power, and versatility of brass, from the heat and motion of Fire Dance and Vuelta del Fuego to the flowing brilliance of Handel’s Water Music. Bold, bright, and elemental, this anniversary concert honors five decades of Honolulu Brass Quintet with music that burns, shimmers, and surges."

"DILORENZO: Fire Dance & Siren Song

TREWARTHA: Suite Water

HANDEL/arr. MILLS: Allegro Maestoso from Water Music

MCKEE: Vuelta del Fuego

EWAZEN: Frost Fire"

