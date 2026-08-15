Fire & Water
Fire & Water
"Honolulu Brass Quintet celebrates 50 years with a program shaped by two powerful forces: fire and water.
Fire & Water showcases the color, power, and versatility of brass, from the heat and motion of Fire Dance and Vuelta del Fuego to the flowing brilliance of Handel’s Water Music. Bold, bright, and elemental, this anniversary concert honors five decades of Honolulu Brass Quintet with music that burns, shimmers, and surges."
"DILORENZO: Fire Dance & Siren Song
TREWARTHA: Suite Water
HANDEL/arr. MILLS: Allegro Maestoso from Water Music
MCKEE: Vuelta del Fuego
EWAZEN: Frost Fire"
Orvis Auditorium at UH
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 3 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Chamber Music Hawaii
Artist Group Info
Honolulu Brass Quintet
Orvis Auditorium at UH
2411 Dole StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96822
808-956-8742