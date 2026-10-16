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Family Caregivers: Your Free Care Pit Stop

Mid adult Asian woman organizes a community food and clothing drive. She is smiling at the camera and is holding a digital tablet.

Family Caregivers: Your Free Care Pit Stop

Family Caregiver? This pit stop is for you!

Stop by AARP Hawai'i's FREE Care Pit Stop! AARP volunteers will greet you and offer a drive through experience with goody bags containing helpful caregiving resources, self-care ideas, and some treats. Your goody bag will include a $10 Starbucks Gift Card, back scratcher, stress ball and more! All to say THANK YOU for all you do as a family caregiver.

Family Caregivers: Your Free Care Pit Stop
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

AARP Hawaiʻi
hiaarp@aarp.org
aarp.org/hi
Family Caregivers: Your Free Care Pit Stop
1515 California Avenue
Wahiawa, Hawaii 96786