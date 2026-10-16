Family Caregivers: Your Free Care Pit Stop
Family Caregivers: Your Free Care Pit Stop
Family Caregiver? This pit stop is for you!
Stop by AARP Hawai'i's FREE Care Pit Stop! AARP volunteers will greet you and offer a drive through experience with goody bags containing helpful caregiving resources, self-care ideas, and some treats. Your goody bag will include a $10 Starbucks Gift Card, back scratcher, stress ball and more! All to say THANK YOU for all you do as a family caregiver.
Aging and Disability Resource Center
09:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
AARP Hawaiʻi
hiaarp@aarp.org
Aging and Disability Resource Center
1055 Kinoole StreetHilo, Hawaii 96720