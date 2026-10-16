Family Caregivers: Your Free Care Pit Stop

Family Caregiver? This pit stop is for you!

Stop by AARP Hawai'i's FREE Care Pit Stop! AARP volunteers will greet you and offer a drive through experience with goody bags containing helpful caregiving resources, self-care ideas, and some treats. Your goody bag will include a $10 Starbucks Gift Card, back scratcher, stress ball and more! All to say THANK YOU for all you do as a family caregiver.