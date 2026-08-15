Exotic Grooves
Exotic Grooves
"Exotic Grooves opens the season with rhythm, surprise, and a string quartet concert unlike any other.
Multi-instrumentalist Abe Lagrimas Jr. joins the Galliard String Quartet for a program where ukulele, strings, folk dances, global rhythms, and drumset all collide. From intimate textures to driving grooves, the evening builds toward Shostakovich reimagined in a bold new sound world.
This is chamber music with a pulse."
"SORENSEN: Shine You No More
DANISH STRING QUARTET: Æ RØMESER from Last Leaf
KODÁLY: Serenade for two violins and viola, Op. 12
LAGRIMAS: Arrangements for ukulele and string quartet
LECUONA/arr. GOLIJOV: Tabu
SHOSTAKOVICH: String Quartet No. 7 with drumset"
Paliku Theatre at Windward Community College
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Chamber Music Hawaii
Artist Group Info
Galliard String Quintet
Paliku Theatre at Windward Community College
45-720 Keaahala Rd.Kaneohe, Hawaii 96744
(808) 235-7310