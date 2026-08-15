"Exotic Grooves opens the season with rhythm, surprise, and a string quartet concert unlike any other.

Multi-instrumentalist Abe Lagrimas Jr. joins the Galliard String Quartet for a program where ukulele, strings, folk dances, global rhythms, and drumset all collide. From intimate textures to driving grooves, the evening builds toward Shostakovich reimagined in a bold new sound world.

This is chamber music with a pulse."

"SORENSEN: Shine You No More

DANISH STRING QUARTET: Æ RØMESER from Last Leaf

KODÁLY: Serenade for two violins and viola, Op. 12

LAGRIMAS: Arrangements for ukulele and string quartet

LECUONA/arr. GOLIJOV: Tabu

SHOSTAKOVICH: String Quartet No. 7 with drumset"

