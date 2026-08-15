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Exotic Grooves

Exotic Grooves

"Exotic Grooves opens the season with rhythm, surprise, and a string quartet concert unlike any other.

Multi-instrumentalist Abe Lagrimas Jr. joins the Galliard String Quartet for a program where ukulele, strings, folk dances, global rhythms, and drumset all collide. From intimate textures to driving grooves, the evening builds toward Shostakovich reimagined in a bold new sound world.

This is chamber music with a pulse."

"SORENSEN: Shine You No More
DANISH STRING QUARTET: Æ RØMESER from Last Leaf
KODÁLY: Serenade for two violins and viola, Op. 12
LAGRIMAS: Arrangements for ukulele and string quartet
LECUONA/arr. GOLIJOV: Tabu
SHOSTAKOVICH: String Quartet No. 7 with drumset"

Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Chamber Music Hawaii
https://chambermusichawaii.org/

Artist Group Info

Galliard String Quintet
Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96814
808-532-8700
info@honolulumuseum.org
honolulumuseum.org