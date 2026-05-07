Emergency Preparedness Expo 2026
Emergency Preparedness Expo 2026
Emergency Preparedness Expo 2026
FREE Community Event | Kahului
May 9 | 10AM–2PM
Queen Kaʻahumanu Center
Join MEMA and 30+ local partners for a fun, hands-on day of disaster preparedness tips, live demos, giveaways & more!
- Learn how to prepare for wildfires, floods & tsunamis
- Meet local experts & grab free resources
- Get help signing up for emergency alerts
Always Preparing. Stronger Together.
Bring your ʻohana & be ready for anything!
Queen Kaʻahumanu Center
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Queen Kaʻahumanu Center
275 W Kaahumanu AveKahului, Hawaii 96732