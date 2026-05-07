Emergency Preparedness Expo 2026

FREE Community Event | Kahului

May 9 | 10AM–2PM

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

Join MEMA and 30+ local partners for a fun, hands-on day of disaster preparedness tips, live demos, giveaways & more!

- Learn how to prepare for wildfires, floods & tsunamis

- Meet local experts & grab free resources

- Get help signing up for emergency alerts

Always Preparing. Stronger Together.

Bring your ʻohana & be ready for anything!