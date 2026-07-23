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Elijah Scott at Blue Note Hawaii

Elijah Scott at Blue Note Hawaii

Elijah Scott is a country-Americana singer-songwriter from Banning, California whose distinctive voice and hybrid sound blend heartfelt storytelling with urban rhythm and soul. From the introspective spark of “Cigarettes” to the bold assertion of “Turnin Into Something,” Scott is carving out his own lane—connecting small-town roots to modern vibes, and inviting listeners to feel as deeply as they groove.

Blue Note Hawaii
$25.00 - $30.00
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Blue Note Hawaii
(808)-777-4890
club@bluenotehawaii.com
bluenotehawaii.com
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 Kalakaua Ave.
Honolulu, Hawaii 96815
8087774890
www.bluenotehawaii.com