East End Hot Rod Car Show
East End Hot Rod Car Show
Celebrate Labor Day with an afternoon of classic cars at the East End Hot Rod Car Show at Hawaii Kai Towne Center! 🚗🏁
Join us on Monday, September 7 from 2–5 PM at the Costco parking lot for a showcase of classic, custom, and unique cars from across Oʻahu. Bring the whole ʻohana, meet fellow car enthusiasts, and check out the lineup before stopping by your favorite shops and eateries around the center.
Date: Monday, September 7
Time: 2–5 PM
Location: Costco Parking Lot – Hawaii Kai Towne Center
This free event is open to the public.
Follow @hawaiikaitownecenter on Instagram for event updates.
Costco Parking Lot – Hawaii Kai Towne Center
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 7 Sep 2026
Costco Parking Lot – Hawaii Kai Towne Center
333 Keahole StHonolulu, Hawaii 96825