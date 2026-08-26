Celebrate Labor Day with an afternoon of classic cars at the East End Hot Rod Car Show at Hawaii Kai Towne Center! 🚗🏁

Join us on Monday, September 7 from 2–5 PM at the Costco parking lot for a showcase of classic, custom, and unique cars from across Oʻahu. Bring the whole ʻohana, meet fellow car enthusiasts, and check out the lineup before stopping by your favorite shops and eateries around the center.

Date: Monday, September 7

Time: 2–5 PM

Location: Costco Parking Lot – Hawaii Kai Towne Center

This free event is open to the public.

Follow @hawaiikaitownecenter on Instagram for event updates.