E-Bikes 101 - Free Bike Workshop with HBL

"This 2-hour interactive workshop is made free to the public through a grant from the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and will go over the most essential e-bike topics: what Hawai‘i’s laws say about e-bikes, introduction & rundown of e-bike lingo, what sets them apart from traditional bicycles, pros & cons on different component options, and best practices for safe e-biking in Hawai‘i! These workshops are designed to get responsible teens & adults into the awesome world of electric bicycles safely & confidently with Hawai‘i’s bicycling-experts. All registrants will get a chance to test ride e-bikes in this FREE workshop (we've got an awesome variety of different types and styles of electric bicycles attendees will be able to choose from!). This workshop is put on by your friends at Hawai‘i Bicycling League with help from a grant through the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation.

Workshop is limited to the first 11 people to sign up - secure your spot (for free!) at: https://secure.hbl.org/nx/portal/neonevents/events?path=%2Fportal%2Fevents%2F42398

Registration will close 2 days before the event.

【 For more info on all bike class offered by HBL, check out HBL.org/workshops or call 808-735-5756 】"