"Duke" by Moses Goods at Blue Note Hawaii

"Duke" by Moses Goods​

With Opener The Liliʻu Project

Proudly sponsored by OUTRIGGER Resorts & Duke Kahanamoku OceanFest

In a career spanning 30 years Moses Goods has become one of Hawaiʻi’s most prominent actors on both screen and stage. Currently he can be seen on Apple TV portraying the role of Moku on the award-winning series “Chief of War”. Moses has also had recurring guest star roles on RESCUE HI-Surf, “NCIS Hawai’i” and the MARVEL series “Inhumans”.

On stage he has written and performed a vast body of work all strongly rooted in Native Hawaiian culture and perspective. Several of his plays have toured extensively from venues throughout the Hawaiian Islands to the Lincoln Center in New York City. His latest play “Joseph Kekuku and the Voice of the Hawaiian Steel Guitar” is scheduled to tour nationally later this year.

Moses is also the founder and artistic director of INAMONA, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving Native Hawaiian stories by providing resources in film, storytelling and theatrical arts to the community.

Mahalo to Hawai'i Theatre for Youth