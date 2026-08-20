Blue Note Hawaii presents "Duke" by Moses Goods, a solo theatrical portrayal of the life of Duke Paoa Kahanamoku, with performances at 6:30pm and 8:30pm (doors at 5pm and 8pm). The show is proudly sponsored by OUTRIGGER Resorts and Duke Kahanamoku OceanFest. Goods, a 30-year veteran of Hawaiʻi stage and screen currently seen as Moku on Apple TV's "Chief of War," has built a body of work rooted in Native Hawaiian culture and history, with plays touring from island venues to Lincoln Center. He's also the founder of INAMONA, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving Native Hawaiian stories through film, storytelling, and theater. Opening the evening is The Liliʻu Project. $20 minimum per person; full bar and dinner menu available. For tickets, visit bluenotejazz.com/hawaii.