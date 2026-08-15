"Step into a world where poetry, music, movement, and hallucination blur together.

Dreams & Delirium centers on Schoenberg’s Pierrot Lunaire, a surreal landmark for voice and ensemble that follows a lovesick clown through fantasy, obsession, humor, violence, and madness. Featuring mezzo-soprano Maya Sypert, choreography and dance by Pei-Ling Kao, and Tresemble, this theatrical program brings Pierrot’s strange moonlit world vividly to life.

Part concert, part dreamscape, and unlike anything else in the season."

"ORTIZ: Tepito: Barrio de Resistencia

RICHTER: Mercy

BRESNICK: My Twentieth Century

SCHOENBERG: Pierrot Lunaire"