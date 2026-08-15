Dreams & Delirium
Dreams & Delirium
"Step into a world where poetry, music, movement, and hallucination blur together.
Dreams & Delirium centers on Schoenberg’s Pierrot Lunaire, a surreal landmark for voice and ensemble that follows a lovesick clown through fantasy, obsession, humor, violence, and madness. Featuring mezzo-soprano Maya Sypert, choreography and dance by Pei-Ling Kao, and Tresemble, this theatrical program brings Pierrot’s strange moonlit world vividly to life.
Part concert, part dreamscape, and unlike anything else in the season."
"ORTIZ: Tepito: Barrio de Resistencia
RICHTER: Mercy
BRESNICK: My Twentieth Century
SCHOENBERG: Pierrot Lunaire"
Orvis Auditorium at UH
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 23 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Chamber Music Hawaii
Artist Group Info
Tresemble
Orvis Auditorium at UH
2411 Dole StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96822
808-956-8742