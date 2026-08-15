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Dreams & Delirium

Dreams & Delirium

"Step into a world where poetry, music, movement, and hallucination blur together.

Dreams & Delirium centers on Schoenberg’s Pierrot Lunaire, a surreal landmark for voice and ensemble that follows a lovesick clown through fantasy, obsession, humor, violence, and madness. Featuring mezzo-soprano Maya Sypert, choreography and dance by Pei-Ling Kao, and Tresemble, this theatrical program brings Pierrot’s strange moonlit world vividly to life.

Part concert, part dreamscape, and unlike anything else in the season."

"ORTIZ: Tepito: Barrio de Resistencia
RICHTER: Mercy
BRESNICK: My Twentieth Century
SCHOENBERG: Pierrot Lunaire"

Orvis Auditorium at UH
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 23 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chamber Music Hawaii
https://chambermusichawaii.org/

Artist Group Info

Tresemble
Orvis Auditorium at UH
2411 Dole Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96822
808-956-8742
https://manoa.hawaii.edu/music/event/tony-lu-guest-piano-recital/